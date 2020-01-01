UrduPoint.com
Justice Mamoon Rashid Sworn In As Chief Justice LHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:19 PM

Justice Mamoon Rashid sworn in as Chief Justice LHC

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh as Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) during a ceremony at the Governor's House on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh as Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) during a ceremony at the Governor's House on Wednesday.

He is the 49th Chief Justice of LHC.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Minister Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, Attorney Genral Anwar Mansoor Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, judges of the LHC, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), presidents and office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar associations and a host of legal luminaries were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan read the order of appointment of the Chief Justice LHC.

Chief Justice LHC Mamoon Rashid will retire on March 18, 2020 and has succeeded Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed Khan.

Earlier,the incumbent Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh met Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar at the Governor's office.

