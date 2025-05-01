Justice Mandokhail suggests to declare mining as formal Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has urged the government to recognize mining as a formal industry, highlighting the harsh and often deplorable conditions faced by workers, particularly miners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He made these remarks while addressing a high-level national conference under the theme "Workers and Employers in 2025: Navigating Change with Harmony."

The event was organized by the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) Pakistan, marking the International Labour Day on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address as chief guest, Justice Mandokhail emphasized that in the eyes of the law and islam employers and workers are equal, and the Supreme Court stands as the ultimate guardian of their rights.

He expressed deep concern over the absence of institutional safeguards for mine workers and called for legal and administrative reforms to ensure their protection and welfare.

“A judge must follow the law, but justice is not limited to the courts. Every individual is responsible for ensuring justice in their actions,” he said.

Quoting Article 17 of the Constitution, he noted that the right to association is a fundamental right and added that labour unions must work to protect legal rights while promoting harmony. “Cordial relations and mutual consultation between employees and employers can help reduce the growing backlog of labour-related cases in courts,” he observed.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court praised Pakistan's legislative framework for labour rights, saying the country has a long-standing tradition of progressive labour laws, starting with the Industrial Relations Ordinance of 1969.

“Pakistan has signed nearly all 48 international treaties relating to labour rights,” he added.

In his opening remarks, Justice (Retd.) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Chairman of NIRC, said the commission’s core mandate is to keep the national industry moving forward while safeguarding workers’ interests.

Renowned jurist Barrister Dr. Zafarullah Khan cited the Holy Quran in stating that the mission of the prophets was to establish justice. He added that “According to Islamic teachings, lawful and hard-earned income is not just permissible—it is an act of worship. Islam replaced slavery-based labour systems with principles of liberty, equity, and dignity.”

A technical session followed the inaugural speeches, featuring addresses delivered by Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan; Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President of ZTBL; Shoaib Adi, Additional Secretary, Pakistan Railways; Faisal Nisar Chaudhry, MD of Utility Stores Corporation; and Mir Ibrahim Rehman, CEO of Geo tv.

Labour leaders including Syed Nazar Ali, General Secretary of the Employees Federation of Pakistan; Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the WAPDA & Hydro Power Employees Association; Shams ur Rahman Swati, President of the National Liberation Federation; and Chaudhry Yasin, General Secretary, Employees Federation of Pakistan, shared their perspectives on strengthening labour-employer cooperation.

The event was attended by a large number of workers, legal experts, and dignitaries, including Justice (Retd.) Mian Shakirullah Jan, former Supreme Court Judge; Syed Atique Shah, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court; Mr. Geir Thomas Tonstol, Country Director of ILO Pakistan; and Salman Mansoor Siddiqui, General Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association.