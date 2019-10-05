Justice Mandokhel takes oath as Balochistan High Court chief justice

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel Saturday took oath as Balochistan High Court (BHC) chief justice here at Governor House

Balochistan Governor Amaullah Khan Yasinzai administered the oath to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel in a ceremony. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, provincial minister for Home Mir ZiaUllah Longove, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, provincial ministers, senior judges, lawyers and other officials attended the oath taking ceremony.

Justice Mandokhel replaces Tahira Safdar who completed her term on October 4.

However, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel in September, a notification issued by the law ministry had stated.

Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel was born on November 12, 1961 in Quetta. His father Feroz Khan was Businessman. He received his basic education from Federal Government High school and went on complete his bachelor's degree from the FSC Government Science College Quetta.

He, later, had completed a master degree in Political Science and Economic from Balochistan University, Mandokhel had achieved degree of law from the University Law College Quetta in 1987.

He received license as status of advocate in June 1, 1988, and later, gained high court license in May 31, 1990 and Supreme Court license in May 12, 2001. He had remained as Additional Deputy Prosecutors General of National Accountability Bureau.

Justice Jamal Khan had worked as national legal adviser. Hence, he had performed as key positions in Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Services Bar Association, Balochistan High Court Bar Association and Balochistan Bar Council.

Chief Justice Mandokhel has a member Judicial Commission of Pakistan and Vice Chairman of Balochistan Judicial academy.