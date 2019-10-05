UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Mandokhel Takes Oath As Balochistan High Court Chief Justice

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 10:53 PM

Justice Mandokhel takes oath as Balochistan High Court chief justice

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel Saturday took oath as Balochistan High Court (BHC) chief justice here at Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel Saturday took oath as Balochistan High Court (BHC) chief justice here at Governor House.

Balochistan Governor Amaullah Khan Yasinzai administered the oath to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel in a ceremony. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, provincial minister for Home Mir ZiaUllah Longove, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, provincial ministers, senior judges, lawyers and other officials attended the oath taking ceremony.

Justice Mandokhel replaces Tahira Safdar who completed her term on October 4.

However, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel in September, a notification issued by the law ministry had stated.

Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel was born on November 12, 1961 in Quetta. His father Feroz Khan was Businessman. He received his basic education from Federal Government High school and went on complete his bachelor's degree from the FSC Government Science College Quetta.

He, later, had completed a master degree in Political Science and Economic from Balochistan University, Mandokhel had achieved degree of law from the University Law College Quetta in 1987.

He received license as status of advocate in June 1, 1988, and later, gained high court license in May 31, 1990 and Supreme Court license in May 12, 2001. He had remained as Additional Deputy Prosecutors General of National Accountability Bureau.

Justice Jamal Khan had worked as national legal adviser. Hence, he had performed as key positions in Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Services Bar Association, Balochistan High Court Bar Association and Balochistan Bar Council.

Chief Justice Mandokhel has a member Judicial Commission of Pakistan and Vice Chairman of Balochistan Judicial academy.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Chief Minister Quetta National Accountability Bureau Governor Education Lawyers May June September October November From Government Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

At Least 3 People Killed During Protests Dispersal ..

36 seconds ago

US senator prevented from visiting Kashmir as Indi ..

38 seconds ago

North Korean Chief Negotiator Kim Myong Gil Says D ..

41 seconds ago

Several Thousand People Take Part in Rally Defendi ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Twenty20 international score ..

27 minutes ago

Burundi Expects More Refugees to Return Home Amid ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.