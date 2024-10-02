Open Menu

Justice Mansoor Could Not Attend Court, Cases De-listed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:23 PM

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

Sources say Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah takes leave due to the illness of a close relative

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) Supreme Court Senior pusine Judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah could not attend the court today after which the cases fixed for hearing before his bench de-listed.

The sources close to the development said that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah took leave due to the illness of a close relative.

The bench, comprising Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, was supposed to hear the cases.

The cases were then transferred to a two-member bench made up of Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi.

Sources said that the two-member bench was supposed to hear the cases in Courtroom 6, but due to the incomplete bench, they sat for a while before leaving.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also did not attend the meeting of the Practice and Procedure Act Committee yesterday, leading Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to form a new bench in his absence for the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. The CJP had replaced Justice Muneeb Akhtar with Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan in the five-member bench.

