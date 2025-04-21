Justice Mansoor takes oath as Acting CJP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah here on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Munib Akhtar in a simple and dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Senior Lawyers and Officers of the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan.

Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Additional Registrar (Admn), Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.