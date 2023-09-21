Justice Mansoor will be on study tour in US till Oct 1

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2023 ) :Supreme Court's Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will be on a study tour to the United States till October 1.

He will participate in the four-day Global Constitutionalism Seminar 2023 to be held at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA, said a press release.

Justice Shah Ali Shah will moderate one of the sessions on "equality and rights" as a discussion leader.

During his tour, he will be speaking at the Pardee school at the Boston University on September 25, regarding Pakistan's developing jurisprudence and the future law reforms.

He will also be teaching the comparative law class at Harvard Law School along with Prof Intisar Rabb of the Harvard Law School on comparative constitutionalism and Sharia law.

He also intends to attend a workshop designed to explore a project regarding developing a portal for Pakistan case with the most modern research facility in collaboration with Harvard Law School and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. (Pakistan Courts Project).