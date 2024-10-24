Open Menu

Justice Mansoor Writes Another Letter To Outgoing CJP Isa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 24, 2024 | 12:11 PM

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

Supreme Court senior judge reminds outgoing CJP by saying “people are watching our actions, and history never forgives”

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a senior member of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has penned another letter while addressing outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Mansoor emphasized upon self-accountability.

“People are watching our actions, and history never forgives,” said Justice Mansoor.

In his letter, he referenced Sir Thomas More, a renowned British lawyer, philosopher, author, and judge, to underline his message.

This communication was related to the tax case bench established by the Practice and Procedure Committee. Justice Mansoor expressed his concerns regarding his participation on the special bench, reiterating his stance that “people are watching our actions, and history never forgives.” He noted that he had previously declared he would refrain from joining special benches until a full court reviewed the amendment ordinance.

The most recent hearing of the tax review case occurred on October 4, with a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

An order had been issued to include Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan in the proceedings.

Justice Mansoor had previously submitted a dissenting opinion in the central tax case, which led to the decision to include him in the current review case.

Besides it, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised concerns about the amendment ordinance, having exited the Practice and Procedure Committee meeting without participating.

In his letter to the judges' committee, he criticized the rushed introduction of the ordinance, noting it was notified within hours of its enactment. He also pointed out that the committee was restructured without clear justification, and the removal of the second senior-most judge, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, from the committee went unexplained.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is retiring on Oct 25 [tomorrow]. Justice Yahya Afridi has been nominated as the next chief justice. Justice Mansoor who is the most senior judge after Qazi Faez Isa is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Supreme Court Saudi Arabia May October Afridi From Court

Recent Stories

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

50 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

12 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

12 hours ago
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

13 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

12 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

12 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

12 hours ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

12 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan