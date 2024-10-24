Justice Mansoor Writes Another Letter To Outgoing CJP Isa
Supreme Court senior judge reminds outgoing CJP by saying “people are watching our actions, and history never forgives”
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a senior member of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has penned another letter while addressing outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
Justice Mansoor emphasized upon self-accountability.
“People are watching our actions, and history never forgives,” said Justice Mansoor.
In his letter, he referenced Sir Thomas More, a renowned British lawyer, philosopher, author, and judge, to underline his message.
This communication was related to the tax case bench established by the Practice and Procedure Committee. Justice Mansoor expressed his concerns regarding his participation on the special bench, reiterating his stance that “people are watching our actions, and history never forgives.” He noted that he had previously declared he would refrain from joining special benches until a full court reviewed the amendment ordinance.
The most recent hearing of the tax review case occurred on October 4, with a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
An order had been issued to include Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan in the proceedings.
Justice Mansoor had previously submitted a dissenting opinion in the central tax case, which led to the decision to include him in the current review case.
Besides it, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised concerns about the amendment ordinance, having exited the Practice and Procedure Committee meeting without participating.
In his letter to the judges' committee, he criticized the rushed introduction of the ordinance, noting it was notified within hours of its enactment. He also pointed out that the committee was restructured without clear justification, and the removal of the second senior-most judge, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, from the committee went unexplained.
It may be mentioned here that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is retiring on Oct 25 [tomorrow]. Justice Yahya Afridi has been nominated as the next chief justice. Justice Mansoor who is the most senior judge after Qazi Faez Isa is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
Recent Stories
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC reiterates urgent need for UN action on Kashmir3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan resolved to become polio-free with citizens, global partners' support: PM22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 102,900 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto reiterates commitment of polio eradication in Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
15th death anniversary of legendary Sufi singer Suhrab Faqir commemorated43 minutes ago
-
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-202450 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police recovers 516 bottles of liquor1 hour ago
-
Most wanted terrorist killed in IBO2 hours ago
-
On United Nations Day, PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism, rights2 hours ago
-
DC bans sale of petroleum products at shops, local vendors2 hours ago
-
Goliath v Goliath: Yankees, Dodgers clash in World Series classic3 hours ago
-
Overseas Sikh delegation calls on governor Punjab11 hours ago