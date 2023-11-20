Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

The top court judge submits that the ongoing campaign against him amounts to an assault on judicial freedom.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2023) Supreme Court Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi has formally contested the measures taken by the Supreme Judicial Council against him, submitting a plea before the apex court.

The Supreme Judicial Council had issued notices, initiating actions against the judge based on a reference filed against him.

In a constitutional petition presented to the Supreme Court through his legal representative, Makhdoom Ali Khan, Justice Mazhar Naqvi asserted that the ongoing campaign against him amounts to an assault on judicial freedom.

The filed petition by Justice Mazhar Naqvi emphasizes that, disregarding his objections, the Judicial Council issued a notice of impending action, thereby infringing upon his fundamental rights, as conveyed through a press release on October 27.

Within the application submitted to the Supreme Court, Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi seeks a declaration deeming the actions of the Supreme Judicial Council as illegal, and the notice for future action as unlawful.

Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi's petition includes the Federation, the President of the country, and the Supreme Judicial Council as named respondents.