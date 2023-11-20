Supreme Court’s Senior Judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Monday filed a petition in the top court challenging the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Supreme Court’s Senior Judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Monday filed a petition in the top court challenging the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against him.

In the petition moved through lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan, Justice Mazahar prayed the court to abolish the SJC's proceedings and also declare its notice as illegal.

The petition has named the federation, president and the SJC as respondents in the petition.