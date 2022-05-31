UrduPoint.com

Justice Miangul Hassan's Elder Brother Died In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Justice Miangul Hassan's elder brother died in accident

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah, other judges, judicial officers and staff of IHC expressed condolence over the sad demise of Miangul Adnan and prayed for the departed soul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah, other judges, judicial officers and staff of IHC expressed condolence over the sad demise of Miangul Adnan and prayed for the departed soul.

Mian Gul Adnan, the elder brother of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC), died in an accident on Monday.

Islamabad Bar Council Vice Chairman Syed Qamar Sabazwari, Member Adil Aziz Qazi and others also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

