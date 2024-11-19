The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the cause list of the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani due to his sickness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the cause list of the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani due to his sickness.

The cause lists of cases for single member bench and division bench, too were cancelled due to no availability of Justice Kiyani.

However, the speech of Justice Kayani to Islamabad High Court Bar Association was also cancelled.