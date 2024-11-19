Open Menu

Justice Mohsin Kayani's Cause List Cancelled

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 10:49 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the cause list of the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani due to his sickness

The cause lists of cases for single member bench and division bench, too were cancelled due to no availability of Justice Kiyani.

However, the speech of Justice Kayani to Islamabad High Court Bar Association was also cancelled.

