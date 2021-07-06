UrduPoint.com
Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Sworn In Chief Justice LHC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti sworn in Chief Justice LHC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday administered oath to Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti as Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) during a graceful ceremony at the Governor's House here. He is 51st Chief Justice of LHC.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Minister Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Naval Station Commander Lahore Commodore Nematullah, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani, judges of the LHC, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), President, office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association, and a host of legal luminaries were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik read order of appointment of the Chief Justice LHC.

Mr. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was born on March 8,1962 and his date of retirement is March 7, 2024.

Mr. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was born in a noble family at Burewala, District Vehari. After his early education from Multan, he obtained degree of Bachelor of Arts from the University of Punjab.

With a clear vision of rule of law as bedrock of just and peaceful society that makes the institutions accountable and safeguard human rights, he opted for legal education.

He completed his LLB in 1985 from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan.

The longstanding aspiration was translated into reality when he embarked on his journey as professional lawyer in the year 1986 and subsequently enrolled as an Advocate High Court in 1988.

He pursued legal profession proactively and endeared himself to the members of Bar with his professionalism. It was out of sheer respect for his services and professional acumen that the members of High Court Bar Association Multan elected him as General Secretary (1999-2000).

After a remarkable journey of keen and conscious practice in High Court, he became Advocate Supreme of Pakistan in 2001. In addition to his professional services in Pakistan, he remained member of International Bar Association London (1991-1994) and member of the American Bar Association (ABA) 2000-2002.

After persistent diligence, proficiency, and continuous commitment towards profession of law spanning over almost 25 years, Mr. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was elevated to Lahore High Court, Lahore as an additional judge on 12.05.2011

