Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice of BHC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati has taken the oath as the Acting Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court on Friday.

Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath to the Acting Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC), Justice Ejaz Swati.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House, Quetta. The ceremony was attended by judges of the Balochistan High Court and senior lawyers.