Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar visits University of Turbat

The Senior Judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) Hon’ble Mr. Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar on Saturday visited the University of Turbat (UoT).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Senior Judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) Hon’ble Mr. Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar on Saturday visited the University of Turbat (UoT).

Pro-Vice Chancellor of UoT, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, and other administrative officials warmlywelcomed the Hon’ble Justice on his arrival at the Main Campus of UoT.

Hon’ble Justice was accompanied by senior lawyers and court officials, including former Advocate General of BalochistanNazimUd Din, Advocate JadainDashti, and Advocate Asif Raheem.

The visit aimed at fostering a meaningful exchange of ideas and insights between the judiciary and the university for promoting quality education and research in UoT. The Hon’ble Justice inspected various sections of the university including the under-construction senate hall, gymnasium, student hostel, student cafeteria, canteen, and data center.

The Hon’ble Justice also inspected the under-construction components of phase –II of the UoT project, including academic blocks and student hostels. The Project Director Dr. Kamal Ahmed briefed the Hon’ble Justice about the ongoing Phase II of the University Project.

The Hon’ble Justice urged the Project Director to complete the student's hostels on a priority basis.

Justice Hashim Khan Kakar also interacted with the students and inquired about students' issues regarding limited accommodation facilities in hostels, internet connectivity, extracurricular activities, and other matters related to improving the teaching and learning environment at UoT. The UoT officials assured to resolve legitimate issues of students at the earliest possible time.

Justice HashimKakar also shared his inspirational experiences of student life and judicial career during long-hours interaction with the students. He highlighted the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of the province, country, and nation. He also met with the university administration and discussed the challenges and problems of the universities in Balochistan.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad extended heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Justice for his continued support and commitment to the academic and infrastructural growth of the University.

APP/ask.