Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan sworn in Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan as Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) during a simple but solemn ceremony at the Governor's House on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan as Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) during a simple but solemn ceremony at the Governor's House on Thursday. He is the 50th Chief Justice LHC.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Additional Attorney General Pakistan Ishtiaq Ahmed khan, Acting Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, judges of the LHC, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Secretary Law Punjab Nazir Ahmed Gajana, presidents and office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association,Lahore Bar association and a host of legal luminaries were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan read order of appointment of the Chief Justice LHC.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was born on July 6, 1959.He would be retire on July 5, 2021 and has succeeded Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.����� Earlier, the incumbent Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan met Punjab Governor Ch. Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar at the Punjab Governor's office.

Later, Chief Justice LHC Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was accorded a warm welcome at the Lahore High Court. Registrar LHC Bahadur Ali Khan welcomed the Chief Justice at the LHC,while a police contingent presented guard of honor to the incumbent Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.