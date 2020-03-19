UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Sworn In Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan sworn in Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan as Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) during a simple but solemn ceremony at the Governor's House on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan as Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) during a simple but solemn ceremony at the Governor's House on Thursday. He is the 50th Chief Justice LHC.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Additional Attorney General Pakistan Ishtiaq Ahmed khan, Acting Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, judges of the LHC, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Secretary Law Punjab Nazir Ahmed Gajana, presidents and office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association,Lahore Bar association and a host of legal luminaries were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan read order of appointment of the Chief Justice LHC.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was born on July 6, 1959.He would be retire on July 5, 2021 and has succeeded Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.����� Earlier, the incumbent Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan met Punjab Governor Ch. Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar at the Punjab Governor's office.

Later, Chief Justice LHC Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was accorded a warm welcome at the Lahore High Court. Registrar LHC Bahadur Ali Khan welcomed the Chief Justice at the LHC,while a police contingent presented guard of honor to the incumbent Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Chief Minister Lahore High Court Police Governor Punjab Law Minister Rashid Usman Khan July Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

12 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

15 minutes ago

Several flights to move to Terminal 3: Abu Dhabi A ..

23 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

16 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

14 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.