Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan to take oath as Lahore High Court chief justice on 19th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will take oath as chief justice of the Lahore High Court on March 19 (Thursday) at a ceremony to be held in the Governor House.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will administer the oath to Justice Khan.

Chief Justice-designate Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was elevated as high court judge on February 2010 and he would retire on July 5, 2021.

Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh will be reaching superannuation on March 18, 2020.