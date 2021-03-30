Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi retires

Ustice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Tuesday after attaining the age of superannuation, 62 years in case of an LHC judge

A simple but impressive send-off ceremony was held in the judges lounge of the court on eve of the retirement of Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi, wherein all LHC judges participated.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti presented bouquet to the outgoing judge on his formal send-off. LHC officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

After Justice Abbasi's retirement, the strength of LHC judges has reduced to 38.