Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem Ahmed Retires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem Ahmed retires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem Ahmed of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Friday after attaining the age of superannuation, 62 years in case of an LHC judge.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan presented a bouquet to the retiring judge on his departure.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ayesha A Malik and other judges were present on the occasion.

After Justice Mujahid 's retirement, the strength of LHC judges has reduced to 40.

