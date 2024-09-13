Open Menu

Justice Muneeb Leaves Judicial Commission's Meeting Over Disagreement On Proposal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:08 PM

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposal

Media reports say Supreme Court judge Justice Muneeb Akhtar had proposed postponing judicial commission meeting

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) Justice Muneeb Akhtar left the judicial commission meeting after his proposal to postpone the meeting was not agreed upon, a local private tv reported on Friday.

The media reports said that the Supreme Court judge Justice Muneeb Akhtar proposed postponing the judicial commission meeting.

However, none of the commission members agreed with his suggestion.

Aftter his proposal was not accepted, Justice Muneeb Akhtar left the meeting.

A brief break was taken during the judicial commission meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, concerning the appointment of judges.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah read the draft of the proposed recommendations during the meeting would also review the rules for the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Media TV

Recent Stories

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

21 minutes ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

36 minutes ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

16 hours ago
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

17 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

17 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

17 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

17 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

17 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan