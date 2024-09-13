(@Abdulla99267510)

Media reports say Supreme Court judge Justice Muneeb Akhtar had proposed postponing judicial commission meeting

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) Justice Muneeb Akhtar left the judicial commission meeting after his proposal to postpone the meeting was not agreed upon, a local private tv reported on Friday.

However, none of the commission members agreed with his suggestion.

Aftter his proposal was not accepted, Justice Muneeb Akhtar left the meeting.

A brief break was taken during the judicial commission meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, concerning the appointment of judges.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah read the draft of the proposed recommendations during the meeting would also review the rules for the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.