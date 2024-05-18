Justice Munib Takes Oath As Acting Chief Justice Of Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Supreme Court’s Justice Munib Akhtar on Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan during a ceremony.
The oath was administered by Justice Yahya Afridi, in a simple and dignified ceremony in Supreme Court Islamabad on Saturday, said a press release.
Justice Munib Akhtar will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa remains abroad.
The Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.
Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, Jazeela Aslam conducted the proceedings of oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.
Recent Stories
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi37 seconds ago
-
13 including children killed as mini truck plunges into ravine in Khushab5 minutes ago
-
Employees stage protest over non-payment of funds for hospitals in merged districts5 minutes ago
-
Govt continues extensive crackdown on essential commodities' smuggling5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expressed concerns over violent incidents in Kyrgyzstan5 minutes ago
-
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution7 minutes ago
-
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstacle in the way of sta ..10 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry, hot in KP: Met Office15 minutes ago
-
Three passengers hurt as bus overturned15 minutes ago
-
Pak Amb. raises strong concerns with Kyrgyz Deputy FM over Bishkek violence15 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP expresses concern over attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan15 minutes ago
-
Alleviating poverty though technical education: a way forward15 minutes ago