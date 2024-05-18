Open Menu

Justice Munib Takes Oath As Acting Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Justice Munib takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Supreme Court’s Justice Munib Akhtar on Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan during a ceremony.

The oath was administered by Justice Yahya Afridi, in a simple and dignified ceremony in Supreme Court Islamabad on Saturday, said a press release.

Justice Munib Akhtar will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa remains abroad.

The Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, Jazeela Aslam conducted the proceedings of oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Afridi

Recent Stories

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

37 seconds ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

7 minutes ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

1 hour ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

1 hour ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

1 hour ago
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

4 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

4 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan