Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered oath to Justice Hialali in the presence of Supreme Court judges, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, and members of the legal community.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2023) Justice Mussarat Hilali took the oath as a judge of the Supreme Court, becoming the second woman in Pakistan's history to be appointed to the country's highest judicial body.

With Justice Hilali's induction, the Supreme Court now has a total of 16 judges, with one position yet to be filled.

Justice Hilali, who previously served as the first female Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, will hold the position of Supreme Court judge for a period of three years until her retirement. She holds the distinction of being the first woman to ever serve as Chief Justice of any high court in Pakistan.

In 2022, Justice Ayesha A Malik became the first woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

Justice Mussarat Hilali was born on August 8, 1961, in Peshawar. She obtained her law degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar University, and was enrolled as an advocate in District Courts in 1983. In 1988, she became an advocate of the High Court, and in 2006, she was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Throughout her career, Justice Hilali achieved several notable milestones as a woman in the legal profession, including:

First female to hold the position of secretary at the bar from 1988 to 1989.

Served as vice president at the bar twice, from 1992 to 1994.

General Secretary from 1997 to 1998.

First female to be elected as an executive member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the terms 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

First female to serve as the Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 2001 to March 2004.

Appointed as the first female Chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal.

Furthermore, Justice Hilali also held the position of the first female ombudsman for the protection against workplace harassment.

She was appointed as an additional judge on the bench of the Peshawar High Court on March 26, 2013, and confirmed as a permanent judge on March 13, 2014.

On April 1, 2023, she assumed the role of acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court and was later confirmed as the Chief Justiceon May 12, 2023.