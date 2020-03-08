Justice Mushir Alam awarded certificate among participants

A certificate awarding ceremony was organized at the conclusion of a a five-day long Intensive Research Workshop at the Federal Judicial Academy in which Justice Mushir Alam, senior Puisne Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan participated as Chief Guest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):A certificate awarding ceremony was organized at the conclusion of a a five-day long Intensive Research Workshop at the Federal Judicial Academy in which Justice Mushir Alam, senior Puisne Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan participated as Chief Guest.

While addressing the participants, Justice Muhsir Alam stressed the importance of artificial intelligence.

"The Judicial academies and all stakeholders of administration of justice must explore how artificial intelligence can be used in the dispensation of justice and ensure better quality of justice, while respecting fundamental principles. We all the key players of legal and judicial system can improve judicial system's efficiency and also our ranking for justice system in the international organizations' reports such as World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index, Absence of Corruption, Fundamental Rights, Regulatory Enforcement by the World Bank, European Union, Transparency International, amongst others.

We can attain those benchmarks of the world bodies and make our judiciary and country shine on the globe," the Judge maintained.

He also lauded the Academy's pragmatic and futuristic approach to conduct training in such subjects and topics which are not only the need of the hour but also the future of the judiciary.

Earlier, the Judge of Apex court inaugurated the launching of FJA You Tube channel for the promotion of e-learning in the country.

20 Research Officers of Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Courts Research Cell(s) who participated in this five days intensive research workshop were awarded certificates in the ceremony.