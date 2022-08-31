UrduPoint.com

'Justice Must Be Seen To Be Done' In Imran Khan's Contempt Of Court Case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 08:05 PM

'Justice must be seen to be done' in Imran Khan's contempt of court case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said "justice must be seen to be done" in the contempt of court case being heard by the Islamabad High Court against former prime minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said "justice must be seen to be done" in the contempt of court case being heard by the Islamabad High Court against former prime minister Imran Khan.

"The region's most popular leader and three-time prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) was barred from heading the party after his lifetime disqualification on account of not receiving salary from his son with the help of Black's Law dictionary, and sent to jail along with his daughter, " she said in a series of tweets.

If justice were to be done on the "basis of popularity" then why it was ignored in the case of Nawaz Sharif, the minister questioned.

" If Imran Khan has been given seven days time (to submit his reply in the contempt case) then Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry and Nihal Hashmi should also have been given such concession," she said, adding "if today's decision is right then the past verdicts ( in the contempt of court cases) should also be corrected, and if those (the past ones) were correct then the justice should be seen to be done in the instant case."

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Jail Daniyal Aziz Maryam Aurangzeb Talal Chaudhry Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be comp ..

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be completed by Friday: QESCO Spokesp ..

2 minutes ago
 Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed ..

Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed by Thursday: Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Progr ..

166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Programme

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's ..

Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's name from stop list

4 minutes ago
 Passenger buses without emergency door banned from ..

Passenger buses without emergency door banned from Sept 7

4 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be H ..

Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be Held by Yearend - Moscow

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.