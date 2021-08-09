Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as new BHC CJ

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan Monday took oath as new Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) in a simple but graceful ceremony held at Governor House Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan Monday took oath as new Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) in a simple but graceful ceremony held at Governor House Quetta.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered the oath to Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, senior Judges of High Court, Provincial Ministers, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), military & Civilian officials.