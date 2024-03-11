Open Menu

Justice Naeem Akhtar Takes Oath As SC Judge

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Chief Justice of Pakistan on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan

An oath taking simple and dignified ceremony was held here in this regard, said a press release.

The judges of SC, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

