Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto Sworn In As Acting CJ SHC

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto sworn in as Acting CJ SHC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday administered the oath of office of the Acting Chief Justice to the senior Puisne judge of the Sindh High Court, Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto.

The swearing in ceremony was held here at the Governor House in which Judges of the Sindh High Court, senior lawyers, office bearers of the Bar Associations and other personalities belonging to legal fraternity were present on the occasion.

