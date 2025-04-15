Justice Najafi appointed to Supreme Court

The President of Pakistan has appointed Justice Ali Baqar Najafi to the Supreme Court, marking a new addition to the country’s highest judicial forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The President of Pakistan has appointed Justice Ali Baqar Najafi to the Supreme Court, marking a new addition to the country’s highest judicial forum.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court has been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The decision was made by the President of Pakistan under the powers granted in the Constitution. The appointment comes under Article 177(1), read with Article 175A (8), of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Justice Najafi will officially take on the role once he takes the oath of office.

This appointment adds to the ongoing changes in the top tier of the judiciary.