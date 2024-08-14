Open Menu

Justice Najafi, Justice Khurram Hoist Flag At LHC Bahawalpur Bench

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Justice Najafi, Justice Khurram hoist flag at LHC Bahawalpur Bench

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on the lawn of the Bahawalpur Bench of the Lahore High Court, presided over by Senior Judge Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Mr. Justice Sadiq Mehmud Khurram. Additional Registrar Bahawalpur Bench Ali Zaman, Additional Registrar (R) Muhammad Shahid Hussain, Additional Registrar Court Secretariat Afzal Fazal Khokhar, Personal Additional Registrar Iftikhar Hussain Bajwa, President of the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur Sardar Abdul Basit Khan Baloch, General Secretary of the High Court Bar Bahawalpur Sohail Alakra, Additional Advocate General Bahawalpur Zafar Iqbal Awan, Executive Member of the High Court Bar and Protocol Officer of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Qamar Qureshi, along with lawyers and officials of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench were present on the occasion.

Senior Judge Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi paid tribute to the timeless sacrifices made by the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and spoke extensively about the value and respect of freedom.

The attendees reaffirmed their commitment to making the country greater than before in light of the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Meanwhile, a smart contingent of Punjab Police presented Guard of Honor to the esteemed guests. At the end of the event, a prayer was offered for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Police Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Lawyers Bahawalpur Progress Independence Prayer Event Court

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan