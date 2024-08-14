Justice Najafi, Justice Khurram hoist flag at LHC Bahawalpur Bench

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on the lawn of the Bahawalpur Bench of the Lahore High Court, presided over by Senior Judge Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Mr. Justice Sadiq Mehmud Khurram. Additional Registrar Bahawalpur Bench Ali Zaman, Additional Registrar (R) Muhammad Shahid Hussain, Additional Registrar Court Secretariat Afzal Fazal Khokhar, Personal Additional Registrar Iftikhar Hussain Bajwa, President of the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur Sardar Abdul Basit Khan Baloch, General Secretary of the High Court Bar Bahawalpur Sohail Alakra, Additional Advocate General Bahawalpur Zafar Iqbal Awan, Executive Member of the High Court Bar and Protocol Officer of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Qamar Qureshi, along with lawyers and officials of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench were present on the occasion.

Senior Judge Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi paid tribute to the timeless sacrifices made by the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and spoke extensively about the value and respect of freedom.

The attendees reaffirmed their commitment to making the country greater than before in light of the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Meanwhile, a smart contingent of Punjab Police presented Guard of Honor to the esteemed guests. At the end of the event, a prayer was offered for the progress and prosperity of the nation.