Justice Najafi Nominated For Appointment As Judge SCP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, by majority of its total membership, has nominated Mr Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court, for his appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building, here today.

The Commission, by majority of its total membership, nominated Mr Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, former Chief Justice, for High Court of Sindh, Mr Justice (R) Nazeer Ahmed Langove, former Judge, for High Court of Balochistan, Mr Justice (R) Mian Shakirullah Jan, former Chief Justice, for Peshawar High Court and Mr Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, former Judge, for Islamabad High Court.

The former Judges have been nominated under second proviso to Article 175A(5) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

There are specific provisos attached to this clause that if, for any reason, the Chief Justice of a High Court is not available, he shall be substituted in meeting of the Judicial Commission for appointment of the Chief Justice of that particular High Court, by a former Chief Justice or a former judge of that high court, nominated by the Chief Justice of Pakistan in consultation with the four member judges of the Commission mentioned in paragraph 2 of clause 2.

The Commission by majority of its total membership agreed that the words “Negative Public Perception as to their integrity and reputation amongst the judicial and legal fraternity” used in the minutes dated 2nd July, 2024 are expunged.

The Commission by majority of its total membership nominated Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court for his appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan

