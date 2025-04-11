Justice Najafi Nominated For Appointment As Judge SCP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, by majority of its total membership, has nominated Mr Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court, for his appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was held in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building, here today.
The Commission, by majority of its total membership, nominated Mr Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, former Chief Justice, for High Court of Sindh, Mr Justice (R) Nazeer Ahmed Langove, former Judge, for High Court of Balochistan, Mr Justice (R) Mian Shakirullah Jan, former Chief Justice, for Peshawar High Court and Mr Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, former Judge, for Islamabad High Court.
The former Judges have been nominated under second proviso to Article 175A(5) of the Constitution of Pakistan.
There are specific provisos attached to this clause that if, for any reason, the Chief Justice of a High Court is not available, he shall be substituted in meeting of the Judicial Commission for appointment of the Chief Justice of that particular High Court, by a former Chief Justice or a former judge of that high court, nominated by the Chief Justice of Pakistan in consultation with the four member judges of the Commission mentioned in paragraph 2 of clause 2.
The Commission by majority of its total membership agreed that the words “Negative Public Perception as to their integrity and reputation amongst the judicial and legal fraternity” used in the minutes dated 2nd July, 2024 are expunged.
The Commission by majority of its total membership nominated Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court for his appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik6 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP6 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured6 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan6 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners6 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide16 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday16 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics16 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory26 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding26 minutes ago