Justice Naseem Assumes Responsibilities Of Acting Chief Justice AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Justice Naseem assumes responsibilities of Acting Chief Justice AJK

The senior most judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Khan Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem on Thursday took oath as the acting chief justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Mar, 2022 ):The senior most judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Khan Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem on Thursday took oath as the acting chief justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmud Chaudhry administered oath from Justice Naseem at a ceremony held at the President House in the metropolis.

The ceremony was attended among others by Justice Raza Ali Khan, Judge of the Supreme Court of AJK , Justice Muhammad Younis Tahir, Ad-hoc Judge of the Supreme Court OF ajk, Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, Justice Sardar Muhammad Habib Zia, Justice Mian Arif Hussain, Justice Syed Shahid Bihar, Justice Sardar Muhammad and others.

Members of the AJK Bar Council, president and officials of the Supreme Court and High Court Bar Associations, office bearers of District Bar Association Mirpur, Rawalakot, Kotli also attended the ceremony.

