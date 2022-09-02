UrduPoint.com

Justice Nasira Suggests Imran Khan To Seek Court's Apology In Contempt Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Justice Nasira suggests Imran Khan to seek court's apology in contempt case

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal on Thursday suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to tender an apology to avoid disqualification in the contempt of court case

Imran Khan should seek an apology from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for threatening a female judge and thus protect himself from disqualification, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Justice Nasira viewed that the IHC had provided an opportunity to the PTI leader, and Imran Khan now owed an apology in respect of the judiciary.

