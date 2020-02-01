UrduPoint.com
Justice Project Pakistan Arranges Seminar On "Protecting Human & Legal Rights Of Mentally Disordered Persons"

Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) Saturday arranged a two-day training on 'Protecting Human and Legal Rights of Mentally Disordered Persons' at Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) Saturday arranged a two-day training on 'Protecting Human and Legal Rights of Mentally Disordered Persons' at Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.

The training was aimed at providing lawyers, mental health professionals and students insight about mental illness and intellectual disability that how persons with either or both are identified or overlooked in the civil and criminal justice system.

Dr Khurram Hussain, a consultant Forensic Psychiatrist at The State Hospital Carstairs, Scotland said that the aim of this training is to bridge the gap between psychiatry and law, adding that these fields have their own languages and sometimes they struggle to interact with each other.

"In a criminal justice system where the odds are so heavily stacked against the marginalised, we need to ensure that the rights of people with mental disorders are inviolable," said Sarah Belal, founder and executive director of Justice Project Pakistan. "They are one of the most vulnerable individuals of our society and require adequate safeguards to protect them," she added.

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Muhammad Umar, President of the Pakistan Psychiatry Society Professor Dr Iqbal Afridi, and veteran psychiatrist Professor Malik Hussain Mubbashar also spoke on the occasion and said that even though people with mental illnesses are among the most vulnerable group of individuals in Pakistan, their vulnerability is seldom recognised or afforded the appropriate level of protection in the criminal justice system.

According to the latest report by the prison reforms commission constituted by the Islamabad High Court, there are 594 prisoners with mental disorders in various jails across Pakistan. These prisoners are often labelled as 'inherently dangerous' and are consequently subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, including capital punishment which is strictly prohibited under international law.

Alarmingly, around 50 million people suffer from some sort of mental illness in Pakistan and the lack of mental health treatment and training in the criminal justice system generally means that many individuals never even get diagnosed.

