UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) Conducts Training On Legal, Human Rights Of Persons With Mental Disorders

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:21 PM

Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) conducts training on legal, human rights of persons with mental disorders

Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) Saturday hosted a two-day training on 'Protecting Human and Legal Rights of Mentally Disordered Persons' here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) Saturday hosted a two-day training on 'Protecting Human and Legal Rights of Mentally Disordered Persons' here.

"The aim of this training is to bridge the gap between psychiatry and law," said Dr Khurram Hussain, a consultant Forensic Psychiatrist at the State Hospital Carstairs, Scotland.

These fields have their own languages and sometimes they struggle to interact with each other, he added during his interactive training session, said a press issued by JPP.

"In a criminal justice system where the odds are so heavily stacked against the marginalized, we need to ensure that the rights of people with mental disorders are inviolable," said Sarah Belal, Founder and Executive Director of JPP.

Sarah Belal said they are one of the most vulnerable individuals of the society and require adequate safeguards to protect them.

The training was aimed at providing lawyers, mental health professionals, students and activists information and insight about mental illness and intellectual disability, and how persons with either or both are identified or overlooked in the civil and criminal justice system.

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Muhammad Umar, President of the Pakistan Psychiatry Society Professor Dr Iqbal Afridi, and veteran psychiatrist Professor Malik Hussain Mubbashar spoke before the training, while Professor of Forensic Psychiatry at the University of Edinburgh Lindsay Thomson will join Dr Khurram Khan for an interactive discussion over Skype on the second day of the training.

Even though people with mental illnesses were among the most vulnerable group of individuals in the country, their vulnerability was seldom recognized or afforded the appropriate level of protection in the criminal justice system.

According to the latest report by the prison reforms commission constituted by the Islamabad High Court, there are 594 prisoners with mental disorders in various jails across the country.

These prisoners were often labelled as 'inherently dangerous' and were consequently subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, including capital punishment which is strictly prohibited under international law.

Alarmingly, around 50 million people suffer from some sort of mental illness in Pakistan and the lack of mental health treatment and training in the criminal justice system generally means that many individuals never even get diagnosed.

Research also shows that one in seven prisoners has a serious mental health condition. Unfortunately, most destitute prisoners come into contact with mental health professionals for the first time in prison.

The training would conclude on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lawyers Rawalpindi Edinburgh Khurram Khan Criminals Sunday Islamabad High Court Afridi From Million

Recent Stories

Regal Automobiles Industries Limited kick-starts t ..

43 seconds ago

RECALL: DEWA’s robust infrastructure is key to D ..

7 minutes ago

House collapsed leaving 2 killed, 9 injured D I Kh ..

39 seconds ago

Three killed, nine injured when roof of a seminary ..

41 seconds ago

Efforts afoot to Coronavirus challenges Dr Zafar M ..

42 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in Jan 2020

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.