Justice provision on top of govt agenda: Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Friday said that provision of justice was on top of the government agenda and all-out efforts would be made for the purpose.

While addressing a reception in his honour, held by the Lahore High Court Bar Association here, he said that the LHCBA was the biggest bar of the Subcontinent and it was his home where he was brought up.

He thanked the bar for inviting him, adding that he was proud to be a lawyer and promised that all efforts would be made for welfare of the legal fraternity. He said that his office was open on the lawyer community and he had reserved Thursday for meeting them.

The minister said that he talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for swift resolution of the lawyers community issues and to form a committee for the purpose.

He said that federal courts were situated at different places in the city, which was a big problem for lawyers, as they had to rush from one place to another for attending the cases. He said that a project had been finalised for solving this problem and new building would be constructed wherein all 30 federal courts would be shifted. He said that the facilities including bar rooms and library would be provided at the new premises. He said that funds would be allocated for the project in the upcoming budget and it would be constructed within a period of two years, whereas its foundation-stone would be laid in June.

Tarar said that the prime minister had constituted a special committee for resolving the issues of the Supreme Court Bar Housing Society and it meets twice a week.

He said that the demarcation of the society had been completed and layout plan would also be finalised before June 30, adding that allotment letters would also be issued before June 30.

Tarar said that previously 50 to 100 million rupees were reserved for the bars in the budget, but he took up the matter with the prime minister and finance minister and recommended an allocation of 500 million rupees for the bars in the budget and hoped that the same would be approved.

The minister said that he was aware of all problems being faced by the LHCBA. He said that the passport office located on the bar premises would soon be upgraded and lawyers of the other districts would also be able to get their passports from here.

He said that efforts were underway to upgrade the LHCBA's medical diagnostic lab so that better health facilities could be provided to the lawyer community and promised taking up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

He also gave a pay order of Rs 20 million to the LHCBA and promised that further funds would also be provided in the upcoming budget.

Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon and LHCBA President Akbar Ali Dogar also addressed the reception, which was attended by a large number of Lawyers.