UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Qaiser Rashid Appointed Acting PHC Chief Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:34 PM

Justice Qaiser Rashid appointed acting PHC Chief Justice

The senior most Judge of Peshawar High Court , Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan has been appointed as acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The senior most Judge of Peshawar High Court , Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan has been appointed as acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

According to a notification issued by Law and Justice Ministry, President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan as acting PHC Chief Justice till the appointment of regular Chief Justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Rashid Khan Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Motorway police reunites lost children with family ..

43 seconds ago

Microsoft Says North Korean, Russian Hackers Targe ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Defense Minister Says Problems With Transp ..

49 seconds ago

Western Opposition to Damascus Conference on Refug ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Instructs Foreign Ministry to Keep Informing ..

4 minutes ago

More Than 14,500 Flee Ethiopia's Tigray to Sudan A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.