Justice Qaiser Rashid appointed acting PHC Chief Justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The senior most Judge of Peshawar High Court , Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan has been appointed as acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

According to a notification issued by Law and Justice Ministry, President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan as acting PHC Chief Justice till the appointment of regular Chief Justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.