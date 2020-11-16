UrduPoint.com
Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan Takes Oath As PHC's Acting Chief Justice

Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Monday took an oath as Acting Chief justice Peshawar High Court.

Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered the oath to the judge in a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Besides senior lawyers, elected representatives of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association and judges of PHC, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and provincial ministers including Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The seat fell vacant after death of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

