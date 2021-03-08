UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah Stresses Upon Need For Coverage Of Court Proceedings Live On TVs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:36 PM

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah stresses upon need for coverage of court proceedings live on TVs

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah while hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition against Presidential reference remarked that there is no secret in the courts’ proceedings, so that the people should be given the right to comment on the courts’ verdict.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) The Supreme Court on Monday stressed upon need for coverage of court proceedings in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah made these remarks while hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition in the SC on Monday (today).

“There is no secret in the court proceedings. We are living in a global village, so we will have to get along with the world,” Justice Mansoor remarked. “ The people should be given the right to comment on the courts’ verdicts,” he remarked further.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa had moved earlier review petition submitting that the government had first gagged the mainstream media, and now it was after Youtube channels since it was afraid of truth coming out.

Justice Shah said: “Falsehood will lifted away if hearing is shown live on TVs,”. He also observed that the state-owned media was maligning him.

At this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that he could not meet him in private.

At this, the Federal government strongly opposed the SC judge’s request for showing hearing of his case live.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) informed the court that the point not raised in the original petition could not be taken up in the review petition as well.

The AGP said that Justice Isa’s petition was not admissible for hearing. He also said that no journalist or a body of the journalists asked for the live coverage of the Supreme Court.

At this, Justice Shah observed that it was, however, the Supreme Court’s prerogative to order live coverage of the hearing of a certain case.

Justice Mansoor remarked that the government could not dictator the court as to what should the courts should do and what not.

“Your duty is just to assist us,” he further remarked, observing that no secret in the case which could not go on air.

The judge also said that if some judge or a lawyer misbehaves that should also be shown live on tv.

After hearing arguments, the court put off further hearing until March 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court World Global Village Dictator Media TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 144,404

26 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Intern ..

32 minutes ago

Serbian Prime Minister Describes Wiretapping of Pr ..

24 seconds ago

Govt to take care of poor people : Prime Minister ..

8 minutes ago

Terrorist involved in target killings of police of ..

8 minutes ago

Lithuania Receives 12th Largest Batch of BioNTech ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.