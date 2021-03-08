Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah stresses upon need for coverage of court proceedings live on TVs

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah while hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition against Presidential reference remarked that there is no secret in the courts’ proceedings, so that the people should be given the right to comment on the courts’ verdict.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) The Supreme Court on Monday stressed upon need for coverage of court proceedings in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah made these remarks while hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition in the SC on Monday (today).

“There is no secret in the court proceedings. We are living in a global village, so we will have to get along with the world,” Justice Mansoor remarked. “ The people should be given the right to comment on the courts’ verdicts,” he remarked further.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa had moved earlier review petition submitting that the government had first gagged the mainstream media, and now it was after Youtube channels since it was afraid of truth coming out.

Justice Shah said: “Falsehood will lifted away if hearing is shown live on TVs,”. He also observed that the state-owned media was maligning him.

At this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that he could not meet him in private.

At this, the Federal government strongly opposed the SC judge’s request for showing hearing of his case live.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) informed the court that the point not raised in the original petition could not be taken up in the review petition as well.

The AGP said that Justice Isa’s petition was not admissible for hearing. He also said that no journalist or a body of the journalists asked for the live coverage of the Supreme Court.

At this, Justice Shah observed that it was, however, the Supreme Court’s prerogative to order live coverage of the hearing of a certain case.

Justice Mansoor remarked that the government could not dictator the court as to what should the courts should do and what not.

“Your duty is just to assist us,” he further remarked, observing that no secret in the case which could not go on air.

The judge also said that if some judge or a lawyer misbehaves that should also be shown live on tv.

After hearing arguments, the court put off further hearing until March 17.