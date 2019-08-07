UrduPoint.com
Justice Qazi Faez Isa Challenges Presidential Reference Against Him In SC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Justice Qazi Faez Isa challenges presidential reference against him in SC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has challenged in Supreme Court (SC) presidential reference filed against him in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).Sources justice Qazi Faez Isa himself has filed this constitutional petition.Justice Qazi Faez Isa came up in SC along with his assistant advocate .

Both the references have been challenged by Justice Qazi Faez Isa separatelySJC have issued two show cause notices to Justice Qazi Faez Isa. One show cause notice was issued in connection with presidential reference filed against him for not showing property held in the name of his family members outside the country.

Second show cause notice was issued for writing a letter to president by him.

