Justice Qazi Faez Isa Files Review Petition Against Supreme Court Judgment In Presidential Reference Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:08 AM

Justice Qazi Faez Isa files review petition against Supreme Court judgment in Presidential reference case

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday filed a review petition against the apex court's June 19, 2020 judgment in Presidential reference case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday filed a review petition against the apex court's June 19, 2020 judgment in Presidential reference case.

The petition filed by Advocate Munir A Malik prayed the court to review the decision and revoke the June 19 order and the execution of the court decision should be stayed till the decision on the review application.

The petitioner pleaded that pending miscellaneous petitions should be set for hearing before passing an interim order.

The petitioner stated that he was filing an application so that the period for filing a review application did not expire.

The petitioner stated that the FBR initiated proceedings against his family before announcement of a detailed decision.

Mrs Sarina Isa wife of Justice Isa also filed a separate review petition in the case.

