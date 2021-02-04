Justice Qazi Faez Isa raises question about freedom of press in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The top court judge has remarked that all those who have deprived media of freedom of press must go to jail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has expressed serious concerns over freedom of press in Pakistan.

"Tell me. Is media free in Pakistan?," Justice Isa asked the Attorney General for Pakistan.

The judge has observed that they can hold referendum on freedom of press.

"Raise your hands whether media is free in Pakistan?," asked Justice Isa while addressing the jouranlists in the courtroom. Number of reporters were present there but nobody raised their hands.

At this, Justice Isa remarked: " The people who are behind curbs on media must go to jails,".

He gave these remarks while hearing a case about local government elections. Justice Maqbool Baqir was another judge of the same bench.

"How media is being controlled in Pakistan?," the judge asked.

He said: "The country is systematically being damaged. The poor people are crying,".

Justice Baqir remarked: "A judge should avoid from such ideals situations.

But how long we could remain silent on [the present situation]?,".

"Election Commission of Pakistan has warned us about huge expenditures on local bodies' elections," the judge observed.

"ECP says there will be huge cost of Rs 18 billion on local bodies elections," Justice Isa remarked. " But huge development funds are being released for politicians," he further remarked.

Punjab government committed an constitutional act by delaying local bodies' elections.

"It means you will continue to do so until the government of your choice come," Justice Isa observed.

"Everthing can't be black and white. I confess there might still be some grey areas," the aGP said.

At this, the Judge remarked that ensure implementation on law and the Constitution and send all those who violate the law directly to jails.

The court directed ECP to continue to work on local bodies elections and adjourned further hearing until March 1, 2021.