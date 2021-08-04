UrduPoint.com

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Urges For Opening All Hospitals Over Coronavirus Spike

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Justice Qazi Faez Isa urges for opening all hospitals over coronavirus spike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus last week, on Wednesday urged the government to open up all public-sector hospitals to the public amid a spike in the coronavirus cases.

In a statement issued here, he said that Article 9 of the Constitution guaranteed the right to life as a fundamental right, of which health was an integral part.

He said, "My wife and I were one of the initial lucky few (less than 2%) in the country who were fully vaccinated as both of us were above 60; courtesy of the Chinese government. We took every precaution, including always wearing masks in public places, yet contracted the highly infectious Delta variant of the disease. Even with the vaccination, I still had to be hospitalized." He maintained that the treatment he received was not within the reach of majority of the country's citizens. "My wife and I are truly blessed for the prayers and support we have received, and bow in abject supplication to Almighty Allah," he added.

He said that first and foremost it could not be stressed enough that 'prevention was the best medicine'.

Internationally recognised and WHO mandated preventive social distancing measures were not being followed and the nation's health needed to be relegated to expert pulmonologists and other Covid-19 experts who should be brought on tv and radio to explain, warn and educate the nation, he added.

He suggested that urdu as well as all other spoken languages and dialects should be used to communicate.

"Flouting of SOPs is not permissible. Yet it is done by those who should be leading by example... [they were] saying Eid ul Azha prayers in the Faisal Mosque, Islamabad, by standing shoulder to shoulder, which sent out the wrong message that the government's own SOPs are not important," he said.

Justice Isa maintained that islam also laid down "clear preventive measures during epidemics which have also been completely discarded".

"Allah has showered His grace and mercy on us and it is now our duty to come together as a nation to collectively fight this epidemic," he concluded.

On July 31, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was admitted to a hospital on the advice of his doctors.

