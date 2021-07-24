Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wife test positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have quarantined themselves at their residence after testing positive for the novel disease.

According to the press release issued by the Deputy Registrar here on Saturday, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Mrs Sarina Isa have tested positive for SARS-Cov-2; their reports had been issued by the National Institute of Health. They had quarantined at home and were under treatment, it added.