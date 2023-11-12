Justice (R) Arshad Hussain appointed new caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here approved the summary of the appointment of Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah as the new caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The summary was forwarded to the KP Governor after consensus was reached on the name of justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah between former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and ex-opposition leader Akram Durrani under the constitution, says an official statement here Sunday.