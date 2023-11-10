Open Menu

Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah Stresses Role Of Parents, Teachers In Student's Success

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah stresses role of parents, teachers in student's success

Caretaker Minister for Law, Human Rights, and Religious and Minority Affairs, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, emphasized the pivotal role of parents and teachers in character building and the overall success of students, preparing them for national development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Law, Human Rights, and Religious and Minority Affairs, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, emphasized the pivotal role of parents and teachers in character building and the overall success of students, preparing them for national development.

He spoke as the chief guest at the annual Parents' Day and prize Distribution ceremony held at Pakistan International Public school and Boys College, Mansehra.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah shared his thoughts on the importance of collaboration between private and provincial authorities to enhance educational standards across regions. During his address, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah commended the provincial government for its efforts to improve the quality of education.

He stressed the need for a uniform educational system and applauded various initiatives to streamline private educational institutions under a cohesive framework.

The minister highlighted the achievements of students and teachers, attributing success to their hard work, dedication, and positive mindset.

Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah emphasized that education is not merely about syllabus and examinations but is deeply connected to the positive grooming, character-building, and guidance provided by teachers and parents for a secure future.

The event concluded with the distribution of awards to outstanding students who excelled in both academic and non-academic activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Minority Mansehra Event Government

Recent Stories

WTM resonates positively with Pakistani community ..

WTM resonates positively with Pakistani community in London: Caretaker Minister ..

6 minutes ago
 Enhanced connectivity vital for Pak-Uzbek trade, p ..

Enhanced connectivity vital for Pak-Uzbek trade, people-to-people closeness: Ca ..

7 minutes ago
 KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education ..

KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education in students' growth, success

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

6 minutes ago
 SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Irani ..

SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Iranian oil

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh outplay Pakistan, win ODI series

Bangladesh outplay Pakistan, win ODI series

6 minutes ago
Training session at CPO focuses on inspection regi ..

Training session at CPO focuses on inspection registers in police stations

6 minutes ago
 Cold air, gales to drop temperatures in China

Cold air, gales to drop temperatures in China

6 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam XI Triumphs in Allama Iqbal Cup Baske ..

Quaid-e-Azam XI Triumphs in Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls Exhibition Match

6 minutes ago
 The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ..

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) standardizes IPO appro ..

6 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank collaborates with SAFCO Microfinance C ..

Meezan Bank collaborates with SAFCO Microfinance Company Private Limited (SMCL) ..

27 minutes ago
 Babusar Pass closed after heavy snowfall

Babusar Pass closed after heavy snowfall

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan