PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Law, Human Rights, and Religious and Minority Affairs, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, emphasized the pivotal role of parents and teachers in character building and the overall success of students, preparing them for national development.

He spoke as the chief guest at the annual Parents' Day and prize Distribution ceremony held at Pakistan International Public school and Boys College, Mansehra.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah shared his thoughts on the importance of collaboration between private and provincial authorities to enhance educational standards across regions. During his address, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah commended the provincial government for its efforts to improve the quality of education.

He stressed the need for a uniform educational system and applauded various initiatives to streamline private educational institutions under a cohesive framework.

The minister highlighted the achievements of students and teachers, attributing success to their hard work, dedication, and positive mindset.

Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah emphasized that education is not merely about syllabus and examinations but is deeply connected to the positive grooming, character-building, and guidance provided by teachers and parents for a secure future.

The event concluded with the distribution of awards to outstanding students who excelled in both academic and non-academic activities.