Justice (R) Azmat Saeed To Head Broadsheet's Inquiry Committee: Ch Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Justice (R) Azmat Saeed to head broadsheet's inquiry committee: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Justice (R) Azmat Saeed would head the inquiry committee regarding broadsheet.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Justice (R) Azmat Saeed was one of the best lawyer and had expertise regarding corporate matters.

The ministe said neither government nor justice (R) Azmat Saeed had any link with the matter of broadsheet scandal.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came in to power with slogan of accountability and added the Prime Minister Imran Khan would never make any compromise on accountability matters with the corrupts.

He said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had payed $ 7500000 to the NAB which were returned to him on the order of the former chief justice of the Supreme Court Iftikhar Chaudhry.

