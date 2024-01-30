Open Menu

Justice (R) Hassan Feroze Appointed As Chairman Of SEPT

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Justice (R) Hassan Feroze appointed as Chairman of SEPT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice (Retired) Hassan Feroze as Chairman of the Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal, Karachi for a period of three (03) years.

The decision was made in pursuant of sub section (2) of Section 25 of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014 and with the consultation of the Chief Justice of High Court of Sindh, according to a handout here.

This notification shall be effective on completion of Justice (Retired) Nisar Muhammad Shaikh tenure on 06-06-2024.

