Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar stresses for quality enhancement in higher education

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Higher Education and Law, Justice (retired) Irshad Qaiser on Monday said that innovation and reform in higher education was the need of the hour .

"In the past, our focus has been more on quantity, but in the current scenario, quality must be increased as well as quantity," he said.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at a ceremony to give certificates of appreciation to teachers who completed quality assurance training organized by the Higher Education Department (HED), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

Secretary HED Muhammad Dawood Khan, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, Prof. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, Asad Khan, Prof. Dr. Mehmoodul Hassan Butt and Imranullah Marwat, heads of various colleges and college teachers were also present on this occasion.

Justice (retired) Irshad Qaiser said that higher education has a fundamental role in the development of nations and giving importance to higher education in backward provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the need of the hour.

She said that along with objectivity in education, it is also very important to align education with our national needs.

She said that we should give the education to our new generation which is compatible with their ideological development as well as the market demand.

Justice (Retired) Irshad Qaiser said that HED has started the series of teacher training which will not only increase the professional skills of teachers but also improve the quality of education.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary HED Muhammad Dawood Khan said that the steps being taken at the department level to popularize the culture of quality in degrees have yielded excellent results.

He said that today's the purpose of the event is to encourage teachers who have completed quality teaching training under quality assurance.

He said that there will be no compromise on the quality of teachers and education and all the necessary measures will be taken on a sound basis.

VC Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq said that the purpose of universities is not just to issue degrees, but to provide the best opportunities for education and research to the young generation is the main purpose of these institutions.

He said that after the establishment of a large number of universities in the province, now is the time that we have to pay attention to the teaching and research quality of these universities.

He said that it is the need of the hour to align education with our social problems and social needs. He said that after creating a quality enhancement cell in more than two hundred institutions affiliated to the university, KMU has now focused on training and improving the quality of these QECs, which not only improves the educational quality of the affiliated institutions.