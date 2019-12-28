Justice (r ) Javed Iqbal did lobbying to grab post of NAB Chairman: Hamid Mir

(@fidahassanain)

Senior journalist claims that former PM Abbasi was also against Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for his appointment as NAB Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) Justice retired Javed Iqbal lobbied in order to grab the post of chairman of National Accountability Bureau, Senior Journalist Hamid Mir reveled here on Saturday.

“Justice retired Javed Iqbal did lobbying in order to grab the post of NAB chairman,” said Hamid Mir during a program on a local TV. “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi—the then Prime Minister, and Opposition leader both were against Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal,” he further said.

He also said that he did several programs against a person who was closely associated with NAB chairman Iqbal and everyone knew that, so how he could conduct accountability for the national interest.

Mir said that anti-graft watchdog is full all those officers who are favorite of the present government.

“The journalists must be active to dig out the facts about those people who are under custody of NAB,” said Hamid Mir, pointing out that he refused to take part in a seminar on corruption merely for the reason that it was being held under the aegis of NAB—which he believed promoted corruption instead of taking it down and controlling it.

He is of the firm belief that incumbent NAB chairman cannot hold accountability because he grabbed this position after lobbying and close connection with a power person against whom he had done several programs.

“There is corruption in BRT project and why Pervez Khattak was not taken into custody,” he questioned the NAB authorities.

It may be mentioned here that Hamid Mir—who hosts a famous show during the prime time on a top tv channel, has criticized NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal that how he became Chairman of anti-graft body.