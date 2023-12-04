Open Menu

Justice (R) Mazhar Appointed As Chairman Competition Appellate Tribunal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Justice (R) Mazhar appointed as chairman Competition Appellate Tribunal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday issued notification regarding the appointment of Justice (reted) Mazhar Alam Khan as chairman Competition Appellate Tribunal.

The notification said, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 43 of Competition Appellate Act, 2010, the Federal government is pleased to appoint Justice (R) Mazhar Alam Khan as chairman Competition Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad till attaining the age of sixty-eight years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post.

