Justice (R) Rasheed A. Rizvi Passes Away
Chairman Commission for Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) Justice (retd) Rasheed A Rizvi passed away here on Saturday. He was 76
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Chairman Commission for Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) Justice (retd) Rasheed A Rizvi passed away here on Saturday. He was 76.
According to Secretary of the Commission SM Hassan Naqvi, Justice (r) Rasheed A Rizvi breathed his last on Saturday night.
He had been unwell for the last several months and was under treatment.
