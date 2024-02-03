Justice (R) Rasheed A. Rizvi passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Commission for Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) Justice (retd) Rasheed A Rizvi passed away here on Saturday. He was 76

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Chairman Commission for Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) Justice (retd) Rasheed A Rizvi passed away here on Saturday. He was 76.

According to Secretary of the Commission SM Hassan Naqvi, Justice (r) Rasheed A Rizvi breathed his last on Saturday night.

He had been unwell for the last several months and was under treatment.