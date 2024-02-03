Open Menu

Justice (R) Rasheed A. Rizvi Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:59 PM

Justice (R) Rasheed A. Rizvi passes away

Chairman Commission for Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) Justice (retd) Rasheed A Rizvi passed away here on Saturday. He was 76

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Chairman Commission for Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) Justice (retd) Rasheed A Rizvi passed away here on Saturday. He was 76.

According to Secretary of the Commission SM Hassan Naqvi, Justice (r) Rasheed A Rizvi breathed his last on Saturday night.

He had been unwell for the last several months and was under treatment.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

6 minutes ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

10 minutes ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 minutes ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

3 minutes ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

3 minutes ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

3 minutes ago
Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

3 minutes ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

3 minutes ago
 Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

3 minutes ago
 Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' ..

Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan